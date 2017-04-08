FOOTBALL: FC Genes go through to Grantham Sunday League cup final after extra time

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Matt Walton Sunday Premier Cup

Semi-final

Nobody Inn 4

FC Genes 7 (aet)

Nobody Inn drew first blood, Moon combing the ball over the top and Fabio notching in.

However, the sides went in level at the break after Hardy rifled in a Genes equaliser.

The game set alight in the second half as Genes raced into a 3-1 lead, with new signing Scott Webb scoring twice.

The Nobods dug deep with Kettle reducing the deficit before a 90th minute bicycle kick from Grundy subsequently sent this semi-final into extra time.

Again, the Nobody Inn took the lead, Huitson nutmegging Winnie and finding the bottom corner.

The second half of extra time saw Tyndall equalise, and then Stafford and Vorley both added to the Genes tally from the penalty spot.

Webb rounded off his hat trick for the illustrious hairdressers, for whom another cup final awaits.

Man of the match was Richard Payne.

Nobody Inn: Fry, Mills, Walton, Briggs, Moon, Grundy, Jackson, Drury, Huitson, Sach, Fabio, Kettle.