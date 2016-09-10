FOOTBALL: Honours even in Colsterworth derby

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Division One

AFC Colsterworth 2

Colsterworth United 2

The opening league fixtures brought about a Colsterworth derby with both sides looking to start the campaign strongly.

The away side started brightest forcing the keeper into a few early saves. The pressure soon told when Liam Tolley placed James Stokes through to beat the keeper at the far post to put the visitors ahead at the interval.

The second half started in a similar manner with Colsterworth United controlling possession and creating opportunities. A lofted though-ball from Will Barron allowed Corey Ballaam to neatly finish past the on-rushing goalkeeper to put the visitors 2-0 up.

An inconspicuous penalty decision, resulting in a red card for the visitors, allowed the home side an unlikely route back into the game which was duly taken with 10 minutes to go.

An injury time header from a corner kick pulled AFC Colsterworth level, resulting in a dramatic 2-2 draw against the 10 men of Colsterworth United.

United’s man of the match was Lee Metcalfe.

Colsterworth United: Hutchinson, Tolley, Hack, Daykin, Nicholson, Munton, Metcalfe, Burkitt, Barron, Stokes, Ballaam, Angeloni, Hutchinson, Ballaam, Spratley, Wyles.

Notts Youth League

U15 Division Three

Radcliffe Olympic 2

Bottesford 10

Bottesford got their league campaign off to a flyer with a convincing victory.

Bottesford took the lead when Lewis Smith coolly slotted past the keeper. Then, with a great bit of of passing and movement, Aidan Smith scored from a tight angle.

Both Lewis and Aidan added to their tallies, whilst Matt Cox grabbed one just before half time.

The second half saw Cox complete his hat trick with two quick goals, before Radcliffe battled back to score two of their own.

Bottesford pushed on and Kieron Smith bagged a brace, before Joe Myers unleashed a super 25-yard strike straight into the back of the net.