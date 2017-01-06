FOOTBALL: Long Bennington women play their first match

Girl power really took off at Long Bennington with a friendly match between the under-18 team and the newly-formed women’s team.

The match, which was the ladies’ team’ first ever match, was a great occasion, played in a great spirit and with a competitive but friendly attitude.

The more experienced under-18s ran out worthy winners but more games are being planned for the women’s team who will undoubtedly improve swiftly on this initial showing.

Long Bennington has more girls’ teams than any other club in the local vicinity. If anyone is interested in joining any of the female teams, they should contact club chairman Steve Longden on 07771 826821 in the first instance.