FOOTBALL: Nobody Inn Athletic Reserves maintain winning record

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Division One

Nobody Inn Athletic Reserves 8

Ingoldsby Old Boys 2

Nobody Inn Athletic started the game hoping to maintain their perfect record in the league thus far.

Ingoldsby were missing a lot of regular players which eventually took its toll as the game went on.

Nobods started the brightest and after some early pressure Leigh Dixon’s gave the home side the lead after a goalmouth scramble.

Nobods moved the ball well looking for a second but a long throw was not dealt with and Rob Dixon pulled the Old Boys deservedly level. Ten minutes later, Ingoldsby took the lead when their striker headed past the flapping Luke Harley.

Garron Harrison was the rock at the back for the Old Boys, deservedly getting their man of the match for some heroic defending as Nobods pushed to get level by half time. The ball fell to Mark Cadman on the left and he whipped in a delicious ball for Tom Power to nod Nobods level just before the half time.

Reserves went in front when substitute Olly Clarke headed through to Tom Jackson who slotted past the keeper. Nobods were now in the ascendency and Kenny Doll bagged himself his ninth of the season in his third game after another goalmouth scramble.

As Ingoldsby tired, Nobods rang the changes and took control in the last 20 minutes and even some heroic defending couldn’t stop Power from grabbing his second when he slotted past the keeper for 5-2. Danny Williams added his first of the season when his free kick went through the keeper’s hands.

Power completed his hat trick when he converted Ryan Benbow’s cross with the help of a deflection. There was still time for Kenny Doll to add another after he was played in and slotted inside the post with five minutes remaining.

Man-of-the-match Leigh Dixon missed another great chance with the goal at his mercy from half a yard out. Ingoldsby battled until the end and were unfortunate to give away a last minute penalty but Doll, being the sportsman that he is, decided to put the ball into the hospital car park.

Nobody: Harley, Gramaca, Cadman, J. Grocock, Bristow, D. Grocock, Power, Dixon, Hafter-Smith, Doll, Jackson. Subs: Kitchen, Benbow, Clarke, Williams, Scott.

Benny O Meara Cup

First round

Witham Wanderers 5

AFC Colsterworth 3

Both sides started strongly with Witham Wanderers fielding an understrength side due to injuries and AFC Colsterworth raising their game for this local derby.

Witham were kept at bay with a superb top corner save from a Dave Michael shot by the Colsterworth keeper on 18 minutes. Michael wasn’t to be stopped though and two minutes later when his blistering free kick flew into the top corner.

A red card saw Colsterworth reduced to 10 men which allowed Witham to capitalise with further goals from Scott Selby and danger man Scott Floyd.

Colsterworth to their credit didn’t lay down and two well taken goals by James Potts pulled the score back to 3-2 at half time.

The start of the second half saw good football from both sides before Michael Carr brought the score level with a well taken goal.

With the game balanced on a knife edge, Ryan Lord in the Colsterworth goal produced three superb saves to keep his side in the contest. However he couldn’t keep do anything to stop Floyd bagging his second of the game.

Zach Selby made it five after a mazy run which ended in his first goal for the club.

Witham held out for a hard fought victory but a lot of credit must go to AFC Colsterworh who played their hearts out with 10 men for much of the game.