Holdingham triumph at home by odd goal in seven in Grantham Sunday League

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Division One

Holdingham 4

AFC Colsterworth 3

This bottom of the table clash saw both teams needing three points to try and kick start their season.

It started quite tightly until Kane brown was fouled out on the left. He stepped up for the free kick and whipped in a pinpoint cross which Aaron Yeomans met with his head into the top left corner.

Within five minutes, Colsterworth were back on level terms from the penalty spot, then Colsterworth took the advantage with a long range shot that went under the keeper’s body.

But with five minutes to go till half time, Colsterworth had a corner cleared out to Kane who lobbed over the top for Yeomans to run on to, which he then converted with a well taken lob from 25 yards.

Two minutes later, Yeomans was through again only to be taken down for a penalty. He stepped up to the spot but was foiled by a great save from the Colsterworth keeper.

It remained all square at 2-2 until 25 minutes to go when Colsterworth once again took the lead after a free kick.

Holdingham then made a change in midfield which started to make them more dominant and they were rewarded a free kick just outside the box. Kane stepped up once again and put ball into the box and after pinballing around in the box, it fell to Matty Howorth who put everything through it and rifled it into the net.

Neither team wanted to settle for the point and with five minutes to go, Holdingham were awarded a corner that was whipped in for Kane’s fourth assist of the game. Debutant Gavin Yates met the ball with his head at the front post to place it into top corner.

Holdingham held on for the last few minutes to run out victorious.

Holdingham: Farrell, Butcher, Reed, Howorth, Spencer (MoM), Sampson, Vickers, Thorpe, Yeomans, Brown (c), Case. Subs: Preston, Farrell, Yates.