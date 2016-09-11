WALKING FOOTBALL: Long Bennington are crowned county champions

Long Bennington have been crowned Lincolnshire’s FA first ever Walking Football County Champions.

Competing against teams from Lincoln, Gainsborough and Scunthorpe United, amongst others, Bennington won all of their league games to secure the title just a year after being formed.

Walking football for the over-50s has grown enormously in the last year or so and there are now 22 teams playing in the county.

Bennington played some excellent football against strong opposition and player manager Steve Longden commented: “We are delighted to win Lincolnshire FA’s first walking football league title. The players have been magnificient, enjoying their football, keeping active and playing in a friendly and sociable atmosphere.

“It is a great way to keep fit.”

Anyone who would like to try walking football out can contact Steve on 07771 826821 for further details.