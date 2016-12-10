YOUTH FOOTBALL: Barrowby Blades cut the mustard in cup competition

Barrowby Blades under-9s have had a flying start to the 2016/17 season, going unbeaten in the Grantham Youth League Cup over the last four weeks for a second year rear running.

The culmination of their hard work was winning the final on Sunday morning to retain the trophy.

Coaches Andy Vangasse and Louis Maier said the team have coped comfortably with the transition from five-a-side to seven this year.

Andy said: “The team have started the season very brightly and have played some lovely football for an under-9 age group.

“We would especially like to thank all the boys for their hard work and representing Barrowby Football Club with their excellent conduct on and off the field.”

Newark Youth League

Under-12

Barrowby Magpies 1

Saxilby 0

After last week’s loss against a strong Saxilby team, Barrowby Magpies had the opportunity to make immediate amends in this back-to-back fixture.

Both teams created first half chances, Barrowby starting calmly and stringing some good passing football together, however, it was Saxilby who looked more dangerous – Gibson making a tenacious tracking run and saving tackle to deny the visitors an early goal scoring opportunity.

Saxilby were a well-drilled team with excellent defensive heading and long direct throws. They were particularly stubborn to break down and first half chances for Barrowby were limited, a knee over from French being one of them. Unfortunately, new wing starlet Hardie was substituted through illness so it was Black who was given an early chance to shine.

The home side’s only other first half opportunity came from a Polzin headed flick on over the top of the opposition defence, from which the Barrowby strike force couldn’t quite take advantage.

The tone was set in the second half when a 50-50 ball bounced near the box and saw Black courageously put his head in for a challenge, winning an important free kick. On three occasions the Barrowby stalwart put himself in for physical duels, most importantly when he was through on goal and running into the area, skilfully lifting the ball over the on-rushing keeper.

With the shot off target, the opposition defender made a desperate late physical tackle, leaving the referee no option but to point to the spot. Upstepped French, slotting home the penalty, having scored in every fixture thus far.

With a 1-0 lead to protect, solid and reliable defending was asked for. Pilkington started the game at centre half and he didn’t put a foot wrong all game. With Wade and Jacklin equally impressive at the back, Barrowby were not going to let their lead slip easily. Pilkington made countless clearing headers, was technically excellent with the ball, always looking to play out and get forward to support attacks.

A committed Barrowby side created more chances in the second half with midfield duo Lockton and Polzin both going forward.

Barrowby could have extended their lead following a couple of creative crosses, Gibson shooting against the underside of the cross bar and Lockton also finding himself in good shooting positions, as their side earned their fourth clean sheet of the season and a hard fought three points.

Mid Lincs League

Under-14

HBW 4

Great Ponton 7

Ponton started slowly and soon found themselves a goal down when HBW scored a penalty for a hand ball in the area.

This seemed to boost the confidence of the HBW side and their continued attacks paid off when they broke through the Ponton defence again to make it 2-0.

Ponton could see the game slipping away from them and they stepped up bringing their own attacks against the home side. Owen Devine got his first of the game straight from his corner and his brother Jaydon soon followed suit by scoring a penalty, which was given for a foul in the area.

As Ponton pushed forward, they left gaps at the back which HBW took full advantage of, scoring their third goal just before half time.

Early in the second half, an O. Devine shot was saved by the HBW keeper but Connor Hodgkinson was quick to follow up on the rebound to score his first of the game. Ponton refused to ease up on the pressure and it was not long before O.Devine pelted the ball into the back of the net for his second goal.

HBW tried to fight back and managed to get one more goal to keep Ponton on their toes.

C. Hodgkinson replied quickly with a great goal from just inside the HBW area, bringing the score line to 5-4. Kian Tilbury extended Ponton’s lead further with another powerful shot, but it was striker O. Devine who sealed victory with a superb solo run from his own half to complete his hat trick.

Players of the match were Connor Hodgkinson and Jaydon Devine.

Great Ponton Team: Sweeney-Biffen, Croft, Harvey, McDonald, Tilbury, K. Hodgkinson, J. Devine, C. Hodgkinson, O. Devine, O’Brien, Wing, Bilton.

Notts Youth League

Division Three Under-15

Bottesford FC 2

Radcliffe Olympic 0

Bottesford maintained their unbeaten run and joined Attenborough at the top of the league on the same points.

Bottesford started well, with some neat flowing football, marshalled by Beeston and Robinson in the middle.

But it was Radcliffe who nearly took the lead, with the ball just going over the crossbar.

Robinson’s pass set the first goal up for Jack Heafford, whose cross managed to fool everyone and float over the Radcliffe keeper.

The second half was pretty much the same, with both teams playing some nice football, but Bottesford secured the points when Declan Naylor was brought down in the area, and he coolly slotted in the penalty.

Under-16

Barrowby Phoenix 3

Toton Tigers 3

Having taken the first league points of the season in the previous match, Barrowby took to the field determined to build on their tally and climb the table.

Things did not go according to plan and an early mix-up in defence gifted the away side an early lead, however, Barrowby bounced back and in a fabulous 15-minute period dominated the game and scored two great goals from the in-form Ludew.

Barrowby never make things easy for themselves and Toton were able to get back into the game with an equaliser before Kay’s persistence in midfield set up the predatory Ludew for his hat trick just before half time.

In the second half, some changes through injury seemed to unsettle the home side and allowed Toton to equalise and then go on to dominate possession, so it required teamwork and resilience to see the game out to secure a welcome point.