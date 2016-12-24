YOUTH FOOTBALL: Barrowby Gladiators defeat Spartans on the road

Grantham Youth League

Under-13

Great Ponton Spartans 0

Barrowby Gladiators 4

Sunday was the third time these two sides had met within a month and after Gladiators fell to their first league defeat the previous weekend, the team showed their collective mettle in securing three vital league points.

There was less than a minute on the clock when Polzin dispossessed the Ponton winger and neatly slotted a delightful through-ball for Wade to latch on to and put the Gladiators in front.

With this early lead, they kept up the pressure and went close to extending the lead when play maker Kettle passed to Wade who struck the post but was unable to latch on to the rebound.

Gladiators continued to pile on the pressure and forced a corner in the seventh minute which resulted in Bramley out-jumping the on-rushing keeper and aiming his header goalbound for Peberdy to put his side two in front.

The remainder of the half saw Gladiators maintain a great tempo to the game and kept the opposition on the back foot.

After the break, it was Gladiators again who took the upper hand when Kettle won back the ball, skipped past two players and played in Wade who somehow managed to squeeze his shot past the keeper from a tight angle.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Spartans broke through but found in-form keeper Cole, who turned the shot around the post.

With the game coming to an end, Gladiators continued to control the game. Kettle stole back the ball and played in Wade who switched out wide for Jackson to collect and skip past his man and slot past the keeper to make it 0-4.

This was a great team performance and also put Gladiators back on top of the league going into the Christmas break.

n Gladiators are currently looking for new unattached players at the under-13 level. Contact the club at www.barrowbyfc.co.uk

Newark Youth League

Under-12

Collingham 2

Barrowby 11

Barrowby Magpies ended the year with their biggest win to date against a struggling Collingham side.

They got off to a flyer with Lockton and Owen both playing Gibson in for two quick goals.

However, Barrowby seemed to be in a festive mood and some goodwill gifted the opposition two goals. Only a determined run and finish by Poole saw the Magpies team go in 3-2 up at half time.

The second half was better as Gibson added four further goals, with two more assists from Lockton who followed one in for a goal himself.

Gibson’s sixth was probably his best goal, finishing a Poole through-ball with a decisive left foot strike. The striker’s workrate, movement and decision making saw him cap an excellent performance.

Barrowby continued the rout with a Polzin strike to the top corner from the edge of the box. Polzin started to find his passing range and a fine cross-field drive played in Temple-Fielder who finished well during a spell out of goal.

Some good play on the right flank saw Page skip past a couple of players, and he was unlucky not to get his first goal. Speedy wing play caused problems for Collingham’s defence and the young winger continues to grow in confidence.

Wade also added a solo goal with trickery and a good finish, another boy playing a year up and holding his own.

Triston played most of the second half in goal and didn’t concede, and he was unfortunate not to get a goal earlier as a forward, the opposition keeper saving well. Thompson also finished the game in a forward role, looking to find the net.