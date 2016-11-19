YOUTH FOOTBALL: Barrowby Magpies drop first points of the season

Newark Youth League

Under-12

Barrowby Magpies 4

Ordsall Rangers 4

Barrowby, with injuries and absences, once again shuffled the pack and it was the visiting side who broke the deadlock when an outstretched leg saw a defender turn a dangerous low cross into his own net.

The early goal needed an immediate response and Barrowby levelled the scores quickly as Polzin played a delightful through-ball for French to run on to and slot home against an on-rushing keeper.

Page, playing his first game back from injury, showed energy and enthusiasm as both teams looked to take the lead. On the other flank, Thompson showed good feet with a couple of neat turns, later finishing the game at left back.

However, it was Ordsall who attacked with numbers and were relishing the challenge of playing the league leaders, scoring two further goals to go in 3-1 up at the break.

The next goal would be crucial and spectators were treated to end to end football with lots of good chances created. A further assist by Polzin played Gibson in behind and, with good control, the Barrowby striker dinked the keeper with a superb finish in off the post.

It was Barrowby who now had the momentum and Gibson notched his second, followed by a penalty which French calmly slotted home for a 4-3 lead and what looked like an unlikely three points for the home side.

From a very late free kick, Barrowby failed to clear their lines and Ordsall prodded home to make it 4-4.

Whilst it was the first points the Magpies have dropped this season, it was very much a good point earned, considering the half time score and sees them remaining top of the league.

Notts Youth League

Under-15 Cup

Bottesford 4

Edwalton Cavalier Whites 2

Division Three side Bottesford earned their place in the third round with a very hard fought game against Edwalton from the league above.

Bottesford started brightly and went a goal up thanks to Matt Cox’s low drive shot. It wasn’t long before Bottesford were two up when Matt Cox found Josh Beeston on the edge of the box, who then curled his shot past the keeper.

Edwalton started to get on top after that and scored through Max Wilkinson.

The second half saw Edwalton grow in confidence, but some great saves from Charlesworth in the Bottesford goal denied them an equaliser.

Then from a corner, Joe Robinson hit a lovely half volley into the top corner to give Bottesford a two goal cushion. Ten minutes later, Josh Beeston hit the ball sweetly from 40 yards to catch the keeper off his line and find the top corner.

Edwalton pulled a goal back through Nat Zenda but it was too little, too late.

Bottesford’s man of the match was Aaron Charlesworth.