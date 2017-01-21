YOUTH FOOTBALL: Barrowby sides reach last four in cup competitions

Newark League

Under-12 Cup

Barrowby Magpies 2

Newark Town 0

After being given a tricky draw, Barrowby started on the front foot, setting the tone from the outset.

With plenty of play in the opposition half, some keen defending prevented Barrowby from breaking the deadlock. Gibson was unlucky with a through pass to French that the Newark keeper collected.

With Barrowby appearing to control large parts of the game, a team of Newark’s quality would always be dangerous on the break. An attack saw them win a free kick just outside the area. Temple-Fielder confidently organised his defence and the ball in behind was calmly collected by him.

The Magpies’ number one didn’t have a great deal to do, thanks to quality defending from Pilkington, Poole, Jacklin and Black, although he was forced later to make a fine save down to his right.

The second half started in similar fashion although Newark were growing in confidence as they continued to frustrate the home side.

Barrowby, however, continued to play some quality football, matched with determination and desire right through the side. Notably, Polzin made defensive tracking runs from midfield and Page battled well to win two free kicks out on the wing.

As Barrowby pushed on, Owen offered good width and switched play with passes into space. Poole also made a good run into the opposition half to keep the pressure on, and Wade kept things ticking in midfield.

Barrowby’s workrate was immense, every player putting in a shift. Mixed with the quality of play it would prove difficult to keep them at bay.

Shortly into the second half, a delightful finish from French saw him shoot from near the edge of yet box, the ball sailing over the keeper and into the top of the net. The Barrowby attacker then sealed the win, the ball dropping nicely after a sweet left foot finish.

Town did hit the bar with a smashing strike, but have yet to score against Barrowby this season. Barrowby Magpies kept their discipline for a deserved 2-0 win and a place in the last four.

Notts Youth League

Under-16 Cup

Barrowby Phoenix 4

Keyworth 2

It was at a damp Lowfields on Sunday that Barrowby entertained talented side Keyworth in the quarter-final of the cup, with both sets of supporters hoping for an entertaining game.

They were not to be disappointed in a scintillating match that ebbed and flowed, with both teams going for that all-important win to see them entered in the semi-final draw.

Keyworth dominated the opening 10 minutes with some clinical passing from defence through into midfield. Barrowby’s defence had to be at their best to clear their lines and Casey, in the Barrowby goal, was called to make some key early saves. Once Barrowby settled and readjusted in midfield, the home team also put together some flowing moves that began to stretch the visitors’ defence.

A perfect, defence-splitting pass from Dudley put Ludew through on the right hand side and he coolly passed it across the keeper for Brewill to hammer the ball home into the back of the net and give the home side the lead.

The lead was only short-lived when Keyworth managed to pull a goal back quickly through an unfortunate deflection from a Barrowby defender in the penalty area.

However, this set-back seemed to galvanise the home side into initiating a 10 minute spell of repeated attacks in the opposition’s half, culminating in a pinpoint pass from in-form Milne, allowing Ludew to run on to the ball and slot home just inside the left hand post.

With the game poised at 2-1 at half time, both teams still felt they were capable of winning the match and both started the second half strongly in an evenly matched display.

Eventually, Ludew asked too much of the away side’s defence and was up-ended in the area and justly awarded a penalty. Up stepped Dudley to blast the ball home, giving the keeper no chance at all.

Going 3-1 down seemed to give the initiative to the visitors and the Barrowby central defenders of Sandon and Botham had to defend wave after wave of attacks through the centre of the park. One led to a corner which unfortunately led to another deflected goal off a defender.

Nerves were settled when a free kick mid-way in the visitors’ half was sent long and high by Milne after he spotted the keeper a fair way off his line. The ball rebounded off the cross bar for the sprawled keeper to hook away, only to land at Whitworth’s feet and he made no mistake in slotting home to seal victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Onyx Teamwear Grantham Youth Football League

Under-12

Barrowby Panthers 4

Navenby 2

These two teams met for the second Sunday in a row, the previous game having ended in a close 1-1 draw.

The match started with Navenby having the better of the early exchanges, however, Barrowby grew into the game and took the lead midway through the first half.

A promising break forward ended with a corner to Barrowby. Sentence delivered a quality corner which Navenby could only clear to Brett who calmly fired home, low to the bottom right hand corner.

The rest of the first half continued in the same vein, with both sides working hard but few clear cut chances.

The second half started with a Barrowby attack that broke down through some good defending. Navenby quickly countered with some neat play to find the back of the net and level the game.

The scores were not level for long and Barrowby took the lead for a second time, with Lawes chasing a through-ball, putting pressure on the last defender who put through his own net.

Midway through the second half, Barrowby extended their lead when Sentence sent in a devilish free kick, which caught a defender and deflected in. Navenby were not disheartened and within minutes had pulled one back with a strong run and finish from midfield.

Barrowby extended their lead again with six minutes to go. A great break down the right led to a cross which was handled in the area. Sentence hit a great penalty which the Navenby keeper was unlucky not to keep out.

Within minutes Barrowby conceded a penalty themselves which was saved by Newcombe. Barrowby then saw out the game for the win.

Barrowby Panthers: Newcombe, Pearce, Hynard, Harper, Baker, Richardson, Sentence, Brett, Evans, Mason, Lawes.