YOUTH FOOTBALL: Barrowby take the roar out of Lions in 10-goal thriller

Nottingham Youth League

U18 Division Two

Wilford Lions 4

Barrowby 6

After a two week break following a shock loss at home to Ashfield, the Barrowby U18 team had trained hard and were determined to put things right on the pitch.

An away trip to high flying, top-of-the table Wilford Lions probably wasn’t the best location to try and get back to winning ways, not least with illness side-lining a number of starting regulars and Sandon failing a late fitness test just before kick-off.

The match kicked off at a puzzling low tempo but the visitors soon took control with some attractive passing football with which the home side struggled to cope.

When the Wilford defence did take possession of the ball, the Barrowby forward players pressurised them immediately, making the home side increasingly uncomfortable. On one such occasion, Ludew was able to dispossess a defender deep in his own half and hit an unstoppable shot past the unfortunate keeper.

Ludew was then able to capitalise on a precisely delivered Milne free kick that Spray expertly brought down for the in-form Ludew to slot home.

Not long after Barrowby going 2-0 up, Cann was put through on goal by a precise Lane pass and was able to slot home, despite the close attention of two defenders.

Wilford Lions were rattled at finding themselves 3-0 down at home, but they are a quality side who don’t give up easily and as the first half ended they pulled a goal back, although Barrowby felt themselves unlucky to have not increased their lead further through a succession of missed chances, most notably Dudley rattling the crossbar from a freekick.

As the second half started, both sides knew that the next goal would be crucial, and it was the home side who hit first so Barrowby’s defence of Loveless, Spray, Duggan and Gregorich had to show grit and determination to hold off a succession of Wilford attacks.

Barrowby soon got back into their rhythm and it was a scintillating Ludew solo effort that saw him break away from two defenders and slot the ball home into the bottom corner. This was quickly followed by a third Wilford goal, only to be negated by an unfortunate own goal that ensured Barrowby maintained their two goal cushion.

A fourth goal from the home side within the last 15 minutes made for a thrilling end to the match and after Brewill was flattened in the area, Dudley stepped up and delivered a textbook penalty kick.