YOUTH FOOTBALL: Barrowby U16 corral the Colts

Nottingham Youth League

Under-16

Barrowby 4

Lowdham Colts 2

After the disappointment of last weekend’s postponed match due to a frozen pitch, Barrowby were looking forward to entertaining Lowdham Colts and trying to maintain the improved run of results to their season.

Both teams started nervously and took time to settle on a muddy pitch. Lowdham probably had the best of the opening exchanges, and the ever improving Casey in the Barrowby goal took care to marshal his defence of Pigram, Botham, Sandon and Duggan to ensure all the attacks were dealt with.

As Barrowby got into their stride, they began to look dangerous and following a sustained attack there were a number of Barrowby players in the opposition penalty area. Ludew tried to turn his markers but it took a cheeky back heel to bounce nicely in front of Kay who hit it on the half-volley into the roof of the net.

Both teams attacked at will and both defences held their lines to see Barrowby take a narrow 1-0 lead into the interval.

At the start of the second half, both sides justifiably thought they could win the game.

Barrowby increased their lead after a Dudley surge down the right wing and a clever feint, to cut inside the defender, allowed him to unleash a powerful shot that the Lowdham keeper could only parry away into the path of Ludew. His shot was deflected off a defender back to Dudley who took a touch to steady himself and then coolly slotted home.

Lowdham got themselves back into the game after the referee adjudged their player had been fouled in the area and awarded a penalty.

But any hope of drawing level was nipped in the bud after Milne received the ball on the edge of the box on the right hand side of the pitch. He was seemingly marked out of any goal scoring opportunity, but having shielded the ball, moved to the right, swivelled and struck an unstoppable shot past the Lowdham keeper who was at full stretch.

Never ones to make life easy for themselves, a second foul in the Barrowby penalty area saw another penalty being awarded, making the score 3-2 with about 15 minutes left on the clock.

Nerves were on edge as Lowdham threw everything into searching for an equaliser.

This left gaps in their defence that Ludew was only too pleased to exploit and, following a blistering run down the left wing, he hit the ball cleanly with the outside of his right boot and gave the keeper no chance; a fabulous goal that drew applause from both sets of supporters and sealed three points for Barrowby.