YOUTH FOOTBALL: Barrowby youngsters step out in style thanks to £1k from housebuilders

Barrowby Juniors football team is kicking off the new football season in style thanks to sponsorship from local housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

The team is sporting brand new kits this season, after securing Barratt Homes North Midlands and David Wilson Homes East Midlands as their official sponsors.

The housebuilders, who both build homes in Grantham at their Newton’s Place development, have given the village team a cash boost of £1,000 which has kitted out the youngsters in brand new tracksuits.

Christian Polzin, who coaches the team, said: “The club relies heavily on support from local business so we are very grateful for the donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“The players love their new kit and the tracksuits look fantastic. I also think it’s nice to receive support from such large housebuilders. Some of the players even live in properties built by Barratt and David Wilson Homes, and that’s a nice touch.”

Mick Bramley, team manager at the club, added: “This support really shows that the housebuilders care about the communities they are developing within and this is extremely important to us.”

The team, who are all under 14 years old, have been playing for more than five years now and train every Saturday for their Sunday matches.

They play their home matches at Barrowby Lowfields.