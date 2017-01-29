YOUTH FOOTBALL: Bottesford and Bennington share the spoils

Notts Youth League U15

Saturday Division Three

Long Bennington 2

Bottesford FC 2

A magnificent team performance from all 14 players saw Bottesford starting well, playing some great passing football, and eventually taking the lead through Aidan Smith with his 15th goal of the season. Bennington equalised 10 minutes later.

The second half saw Bottesford play some cracking football and go ahead again through Jack Heafford who slotted the ball in at the back post.

Bottesford created chances, hitting the post and crossbar to no avail. Benno equalised after a defensive mistake to keep Botto in second place.