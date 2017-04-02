YOUTH FOOTBALL: Bottesford juniors receive newly sponsored kits

Bottesford FC has recently secured sponsorship of three junior team kits from Fineline Market Research, based in Newark.

Fineline have purchased and sponsored under-13 training kit, under-9 Blues match kit and under-9 Yellows match kit.

Bottesford currently have three senior men’s teams, four junior girls’ teams and 12 junior boys’ teams – 19 in total. They are always looking for local businesses to sponsor their teams and are delighted with Fineline’s generosity in purchasing kit for three of them.

Fineline are a local award-winning full service market research agency and they specialise in covering a wide variety of topics across most industry sectors.

Fineline managing director, Scott Hinton, who lives locally and also plays for Bottesford FC veterans team said: “Fineline raise a lot of money throughout the year for children’s causes, with local initiatives being of particular interest to us.

“It is, therefore, a pleasure to be supporting and be associated with Bottesford Football Club via the donation of funds to help with the purchase of new kits for some of the children’s teams.”