YOUTH FOOTBALL: Bottesford tame the Tigers to seal promotion

Notts Youth League

Saturday Division Three

Under-15

Bottesford FC 3

Toton Tigers 1

Bottesford ended the season on a high with a fine display of football at home to Toton.

The home side took an early lead when man-of-the-match Aidan Smith’s cross was turned into the net by a Toton player.

Bottesford started getting on top, playing some neat football, and limited Toton to just a couple of attempts.

Bottesford doubled their advantage when Sam Murray got on the end of Smith’s cross and bundled the ball over the line.

The second half saw Bottesford carry on their neat passing game, but Tigers got back into the game with a quick break and scored to make for a tense final 20 minutes.

But with 10 minutes remaining, Matt Cox ran from halfway, beating a couple of Toton players, and drilled his shot past the Tigers keeper.

Bottesford ended the season as runners-up to gain promotion to Division Two.

The team expressed big thanks to manager Daz Wilson for a great job, and he praised his players

Mid Lincs Youth League

Under-14

Great Ponton 5

HBW 1

The game started as expected with Great Ponton pushing forward and forcing some great saves from the HBW Keeper.

HBW defended well and frustration was starting to show from striker Barry Harrison, but he persevered.

However, the first goal came from the visitors when a handball in the Ponton area went unseen by the referee but caused Ponton to stop play – and HBW scored.

Ponton were undeterred and pushed on, firing their own attacks. Callum Parrish was pushed over in the HBW area, giving Ponton a penalty. Jaydon Devine stepped up and pelted the ball superbly into the back of the net, bringing the scoreline even at half time.

HBW came out fighting in the second half and played with a third striker, but Owen Devine put the home side ahead with an easy tap-in as the ball came across the face of the goal.

Striker Ayden O’Brien was the next to score when some great play up the left wing by man-of-the-match Ted Sweeney-Biffen got the ball to him and he finished with class.

HBW threw another player up front, putting extra pressure on the Ponton defence, but this was dealt with by the strong back four and the ball was played forward for Ponton each time.

Sweeney-Biffen, who had so far had a game of missed chances, proved that he could find the net with a run through on his own. When the HBW keeper came too far out of his box, the Ponton skipper lobbed the ball over his head, giving him no chance to save it.

Great Ponton: K. Hodgkinson, Raitt, Harvey, Wing, McDonald, O. Devine, C. Hodgkinson, J. Devine, Sweeney-Biffen (c), O’Brien, Harrison, Bilton, Simmonds, Tilbury, Parrish.