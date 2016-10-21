YOUTH FOOTBALL: Bottesford U15 maintain league record

Notts Youth League

Saturday Division 3 U15

Kimberley MW Trojans 4

Bottesford FC 6

Bottesford maintained their 100 per cent record in the league with a very hard fought game against Kimberley.

Bottesford took the lead through Matt Cox. Cox then added his second, with Declan Naylor making it 3-0 with a looping shot. Then Cox grabbed his hat-trick just before half time.

The second half saw Aidan Smith score a cracking free kick from 25 yards. And Jae Greet struck a 20 yard shot to put Bottesford in control.

But a great fight back from Kimberley saw them reduce the deficit when they scored three quick goals from three corners, with Ben Whittingham grabbing two and Lucas Lewis getting the other.

Kimberley were on top and grabbed another goal through Whittingham but just ran out of time.

Bottesford man of the match was Declan Naylor.