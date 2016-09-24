YOUTH FOOTBALL: Bottesford U15 win keeps them top of the table

Notts Youth League

Division Three U15

Farndon Colts 1

Bottesford 2

Bottesford faced Farndon for the second time in the space of two weeks, winning the home tie 8-0, but knew this was going to be a tough game against second in the league.

Farndon started brightly, playing some nice football and were denied the lead with a super save from Harry Veitch in the Bottesford goal.

Bottesford went in front when Aidan Smith raced through and lobbed the keeper to give them a half time advantage.

The second half saw Farndon come at Bottesford and equalise through Max Lockwood with a neat finish.

Against the run of play, Bottesford regained the lead through a great header from Matty Cox, from a Josh Beeston corner.

Farndon had some decent chances to level a second time but Bottesford held on to stay top of the league.

Bottesford: Veitch, Murray, Myers, Gregory, Latham, A. Smith, Robinson, Levey, K. Smith, Cox, L. Smith, Beeston, Heafford, Stokes.