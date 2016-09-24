Search

YOUTH FOOTBALL: Bottesford U15 win keeps them top of the table

Bottesford Football Club U15 would like to thank City Plumbing for sponsoring their new home kit for the season. Pictured from left, back  manager Daz Wilson, Matty Cox, Jae Greet, Josh Beeston, Aidan Smith, Harry Latham, Harry Veitch, Sam Murray, Aaron Charlesworth, Harvey Levey and Ben Gregory; front  Tom Stokes, Joe Robinson, Kieran Smith, Lewis Smith, Joe Myers, Declan Naylor and Jack Heafford.

Notts Youth League

Division Three U15

Farndon Colts 1

Bottesford 2

Bottesford faced Farndon for the second time in the space of two weeks, winning the home tie 8-0, but knew this was going to be a tough game against second in the league.

Farndon started brightly, playing some nice football and were denied the lead with a super save from Harry Veitch in the Bottesford goal.

Bottesford went in front when Aidan Smith raced through and lobbed the keeper to give them a half time advantage.

The second half saw Farndon come at Bottesford and equalise through Max Lockwood with a neat finish.

Against the run of play, Bottesford regained the lead through a great header from Matty Cox, from a Josh Beeston corner.

Farndon had some decent chances to level a second time but Bottesford held on to stay top of the league.

Bottesford: Veitch, Murray, Myers, Gregory, Latham, A. Smith, Robinson, Levey, K. Smith, Cox, L. Smith, Beeston, Heafford, Stokes.