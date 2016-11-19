YOUTH FOOTBALL: Colsterworth triumph in mixed schools tournament

Colsterworth Primary School were victorious at this year’s under-11 mixed football tournament.

The tournament began with a series of rounds, which could have been the moment that put them out of the competition, but this was not to be. Colsterworth won the first game against St Sebastian’s, Gonerby, and the rest of the games painted a similar picture.

Colsterworth remained unbeaten, winning four and drawing one.

Results: St Sebastian’s 0 Colsterworth 2, Colsterworth 1 Allington 1, Ropsley 1 Colsterworth 2, Grantham Prep 0 Colsterworth 2, Corby Glen 0 Colsterworth 1.

And so, at the end of the first five matches, Colsterworth ended at the top of the table by six points clear. They thought they might get an easy match for the semi-final, but that was until they realised that their opponents were South Witham. They proved worthy opponents but in the end Colsterworth emerged triumphant and succeeded with a 1-0 victory to take them through to the final.

Colsterworth had been in this position once before, but had not succeeded in bringing home the glory. Could they beat the all-time Colsterworth best?

To their despair, their opponents Barkston took the lead early on – but not the win. Colsterworth left it late, equalising with a single minute of play remaining.

The final would be decided on a golden goal. Colsterworth went close when they hit the post, before they finally hit the target to claim the title.