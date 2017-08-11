YOUTH FOOTBALL: Foxes soccer course will be held at Grantham school

Peterborough Junior Foxes are running another football course in association with Leicester City FC academy recruitment at Grantham’s Huntingtower School on August 23 and 24.

UEFA-qualified coaches will deliver the days. During the morning, the coaches will work on the technical side of the game, followed in the afternoon by small-sided matches.

Lots of fun is promised, regardless of ability, and there will be something the children will learn by attending the days. Most importantly, the days are about having fun whilst learning new skills.

If your child impresses during the day, they may be invited to Leicester City FC academy for training sessions or be invited to one of the Junior Foxes training programmes and games this summer. They have games against Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Sheffield Wednesday and Mansfield Town.

The courses run from 10am till 3pm and cost £16 for one day or £29 for two, with a discount for siblings.

If you would like to book a place on the course, email info@peterboroughjuniorfoxes.co.uk

or call 07919 206347.