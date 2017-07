Gonerby Youth FC are growing and and two of their teams are looking for new, unattached players for the 2017-18 season.

For the under-7s, players should be in school Year 2 in September.

Contact Michael Allsebrook on 07414 985502 (michael_allsebrook@live.co.uk).

Under-11 should be in school Year 6 in September.

Contact Allison Clark 07801 583351 (allisonclark1@live.co.uk).

Alternatively, contact the club secretary at gyfcsecretary@gmail.com or visit the club website: www.gonerby-yfc.co.uk/