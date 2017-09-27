YOUTH FOOTBALL: Grantham Flames U12 girls play opening match of season

Grantham Flames under-12 girls played their first match of the season against Bingham Town on Sunday.

The Flames girls played with great heart and determination but came up against a Bingham side who were in great form on the day, and the Notts team ran out 6-1 victors.

Flames under-12 girls are looking to expand their squad and any school Year 6/7 players wishing to join can contact Stefan Latter on 07761 864730 or contact the team through their Facebook page – grantham flames u12 girls football team.