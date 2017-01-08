YOUTH FOOTBALL: Grantham League under-10s battle out trophy competition

Grantham Youth Football League recently ran a four-week trophy event for all 12 clubs in the under-10s league, hosted by Colsterworth Colts at Skillington playing fields, with finals week held a couple of weeks ago.

The 12 teams involved were Grantham Town, Ancaster Athletic, Long Bennington, Barrowby Scorpions, Colsterworth Colts Blues, Colsterworth Colts Reds, Northgate Olympic, Caythorpe and Fulbeck, Newark Flowserve Blues, Newark Flowserve Yellows, Leasingham Jets and Leasingham Arrows.

Barrowby Scorpions

In the Group F final, Barrowby Scorpions beat Leasingham Arrows, whilst the Group Y final saw Caythorpe and Fulbeck beat Northgate Olympic. Newark Flowserve Blues beat Colsterworth Colts Reds in the Group G final.