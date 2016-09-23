Search

YOUTH FOOTBALL: Grantham team are keen to fan the Flames of female football

Grantham Flames U11 girls are from left, back - coach Leigh Ecuyer, Keira Freeman, Katie Townsend, Ella Townsend and Sydney Spilsbury; front - Indi-Ella Ecuyer, Hannah Latter and Ruby Smith.

A town-based youth football club is keen to expand its girls’ football programme.

