YOUTH FOOTBALL: Great Ponton baker’s dozen sends Imps home with tails between their legs

Mid Lincs Youth League

U14

Great Ponton 13

Skegness Imps 1

Great Ponton were determined to come away with the win and went straight on the attack.

Ted Sweeney-Biffen put the home side ahead after just one minute of play. Barry Harrison followed that up with a second goal a couple of minutes later from a long shot just outside the area.

Skegness never let their heads drop and pulled a goal back to give them a fighting chance.

Ponton, undeterred, went straight back on the attack and it paid off when Harrison lobbed the keeper to score his second of the game. Harrison went on to complete his hat trick with another lob, this time from outside the area.

Skegness tried to fight back but Ponton’s centre half Ben Harvey seemed to get to every ball first and refused them any route through the defence. Harrison’s next shot lacked power and it looked like the Skegness defender was going to clear it from the line, but Jaydon Devine outpaced him and tapped the ball in.

Ponton still did not relax and a free kick from J. Devine was followed up by defender Jack Croft who ran straight through the Skegness defence and slotted the ball into the back of net. Ayden O’Brien was the next player to score after following up a shot that the keeper failed to catch. Bobby McDonald went on a lone run to score just before half time, making it 8-1.

The second half continued as the first half ended, with Ponton straight back on the attack. O’Brien lobbed the keeper to notch his second of the game. Ponton took full advantage of having subs and when they brought Harrison back on to the pitch, he wasted no time and nutmegged the keeper to register his fourth.

Harvey had his game of the season so was put up front for the remainder of the game in the hope that he may score. He took full advantage of this opportunity and, fully supported by his team-mates, he did not just score one goal, but bagged a full hat trick.

Man of the match was Ben Harvey.

Great Ponton: Tilbury, Raitt, Harvey, Wing, Croft, O. Devine, C. Hodgkinson, J. Devine, Sweeney-Biffen (c), Parrish, Harrison, Bilton, O’Brien, McDonald.