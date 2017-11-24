YOUTH FOOTBALL: Great Ponton hit double figures at Woodhall Spa

Mid Lincs Youth League

Under-15

Woodhall Spa 1

Great Ponton 10

It was a scrappy start with neither team being able to dominate, but when the players started to settle it was Ponton’s captain Ted Sweeney-Biffen that opened the scoring.

Woodhall opted to play the long ball for most of the half which put the Ponton defence under immense pressure, but they managed to deal with each attack with class.

Woodhall were awarded a free kick just outside the Ponton area and struck the ball perfectly, allowing it to glide straight into the top of the net to claim the equaliser.

Devan Glover’s hard work paid off just before half time as he fired the ball into the bottom corner to put the visitors back in front.

Ponton got themselves together at the half time break and came out with a new plan. Midfielder Connor Hodgkinson opened the scoring of the second half after just two minutes with a superb strike from the edge of the box. Josh Crane bagged his first goal of the game with a great finish after a great run past the Woodhall defence.

It was Glover to score next, for the second time, after a perfect pass from Crane was shouldered down to Glover’s feet by Hodgkinson, leading to a perfect finish.

The floodgates had well and truly opened now for Ponton. A volley from Owen Devine in the box found the back of the net. Jaydon Devine battled tirelessly in midfield, helping Ponton maintain possession and providing the killer pass to Glover to help him complete his hat trick with an outstanding finish.

The Woodhall defence had run out of ideas to deal with the strength and pace of Crane and he punished them with back-to-back goals to complete a hat trick of his own.

The final goal of the game came from O. Devine with a long shot that deflected off the keeper’s boot and rolled over the line.

A fantastic Ponton team effort but men of the match were Jaydon Devine and Devan Glover.

Great Ponton: Tilbury, Collins, Wing, Harvey, Croft, O. Devine, J. Devine, Hodgkinson, Sweeney-Biffen (c), Glover, Crane.

Great Ponton 7

Birchwood Colts 1

Great Ponton remained focused on the win from the first kick and it was not long before Ponton captain Ted Sweeney-Biffen put the home aside ahead with a perfect finish.

A momentary lapse of concentration gave Birchwood the opportunity they had been waiting for and they scored the equaliser after 10 minutes. This was the wake-up call that Ponton needed and they only had to wait a few more minutes before Sweeney-Biffen scored for the second time.

A pass from midfielder Connor Hodgkinson found the right foot of Devan Glover and he fired the ball past the keeper to extend Ponton’s lead further.

The game was starting to look one sided now and a corner from Jaydon Devine was headed in the goal by striker Josh Crane, making the score 4-1 at half time.

The second half started much the same as the first and although Birchwood kept trying for the break, their efforts were stopped each time by the dominant centre halves Harry Wing and Ben Harvey.

Some fantastic football by Barry Harrison saw him take the ball round the Birchwood defenders and slot the ball nicely into the back of the net.

As Birchwood tried to play the long ball over the top, the attempt was headed away by Harvey and then played forward from Crane to run on to and finish with such power. Despite the Birchwood keeper pulling off some awesome saves, Crane kept attacking until he finally got his well-deserved hat trick.

Man of the match was Ben Harvey.

Great Ponton: K. Hodgkinson, Collins, Harvey, Wing, Croft, O. Devine, J. Devine, C. Hodgkinson, Sweeney-Biffen (c), Glover, Crane, Bilton, Simmonds, Harrison.

Notts Youth League

Saturday Division Two U16

Bottesford FC 5

Wollaton & Bramcote Green 1

Bottesford began the game slowly but after 15 minutes started to string some good passes together and it was Aidan Smith who put them ahead with a neat finish.

This gave Bottesford a boost and theywent further ahead when Archie Dillon raced through and stroked the ball past the keeper.

Wollaton went close to pulling a goal back, but the ball just went wide.

Some good battling in the middle of the pitch saw Josh Beeston start a great move which he ended with a great finish from a tight angle.

In the second half, Bottesford had the wind advantage and went further ahead when Ben Cullen dribbled past a couple of defenders and slotted home.

Wollaton pulled a goal back from a corner but substitute Henry Key smashed home Bottesford’s final goal to seal victory.

Man of the match was Harvey Levey.