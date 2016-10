Great Ponton Spartans under-13s are pictured receiving their new match kit before their recent Grantham Youth Football League game against Leasingham.

Joint sponsors, JemsZ and Onyx Teamwear, represented by Anthony Spring and Andrew Maxfield respectively, issued the squad with a fantastic blue kit, as well as supplying each player and team manager Dinos Patrinos with spacious kit bags.

Squad member Adam Smith was thrilled, describing the new kit as “awesome.”