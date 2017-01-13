YOUTH FOOTBALL: Great Ponton triumph at home

Mid Lincs Youth League

U14C

Great Ponton 2

Boston Saints 1

Great Ponton got off to a great start, piling pressure on the Boston defence immediately.

The home side refused to let up on the attacks with some great football played up the left wing from Jack Croft via Ted Sweeney-Biffen to Ayden O’Brien. But it was striker Owen Devine that finally put Ponton ahead with a superb goal created and executed by himself.

Some great saves from new Ponton keeper Kian Hodgkinson and a goal-line clearance from Bobby McDonald held off quick Boston’s strikers until just before half time when they finally managed to find a gap through the Ponton defence and slot one in the bottom corner for the equaliser.

The second half saw Ponton determined to come away with the win as they hammered the Boston back line. Boston had changed tactics to just playing the long ball but the speed of McDonald, K. Hodgkinson and the strength of Kian Tilbury kept the ball out of the Ponton goal.

A shot from O’Brien at the other end of the pitch caused a Boston defender to handle the ball in the area, giving Ponton a penalty with no arguments. Jaydon Devine stepped up to take the spot kick, looking confident and relaxed, and a perfect execution put the home side ahead once again.

As time started to run out, Boston threw everything behind the ball, trying to get it into the Ponton box.

Ponton, determined to hold on to the win, changed formation to a more defensive one and it worked.

Men of the match were Bobby McDonald and Kian Hodgkinson.

Great Ponton: K. Hodgkinson, Raitt, Harvey, McDonald, Croft, Bilton, C. Hodgkinson, J. Devine, Sweeney-Briffen (c), O. Devine, O’Brien, Tilbury, Simmonds.