YOUTH FOOTBALL: Great Ponton U15 record emphatic home win

Mid Lincs Youth League

Under-15

Great Ponton 10

Woodhall Spa 3

Great Ponton wasted no time in piling the pressure on the Woodhall defence and it was only some great saves from their keeper that kept the scoreline even.

Woodhall showed their frustration, leading to a foul on the Ponton winger. Connor Hodgkinson stepped up to take the free kick and placed it perfectly into the top of the net to open up the scoring. Josh Crane doubled the lead very shortly afterwards when he broke through the Woodhall defence, firing the ball into the back of the net.

Woodhall Spa kept their heads up and answered with a goal of their own. They then grabbed the equaliser from a free kick just outside the Ponton area.

Ponton kept pushing up and Crane got his second of the game to put the home side ahead once again. Winger Owen Devine went on a solo run, taking the ball around several players before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Early on in the second half, Woodhall got another free kick just outside the Ponton area and almost mirrored their second goal, bringing the score line to 4-3.

Ponton stepped upped to another level, bringing runs from the defenders, and it was not long before Barry Harrison got himself on the scoresheet with an excellent finish.

Crane went on to complete his hat trick and, after a superb run and cross from newcomer Devon Glover, he headed the ball into the net to take his tally to four.

Ponton captain, Ted Sweeney-Biffen had led by example throughout the game and was rewarded with a goal of his own.

A disallowed, long distance goal from defender Harry Wing only made the home side more determined to extend their lead and it was new striker Crane who sealed an emphatic victory with two more goals of his own.

Men of the Match were Ted Sweeney-Biffen and Jack Croft

Great Ponton: K. Hodgkinson, Tilbury, Wing, Harvey, Croft, O. Devine, C. Hodgkinson, Glover, Sweeney-Biffen (c), Crane, J. Devine, Harrison.