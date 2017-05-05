YOUTH FOOTBALL: League champs Caythorpe & Fulbeck are promoted for second successive year

League champions Caythorpe and Fulbeck U13 have been promoted for the second year running – the reward for a season with only one league defeat and one cup defeat, with 21 victories.

The full squad of 17, pictured here, won the Mid Lincs B league last Sunday with a 6-3 defeat of Retford. Over the season, Peter Wynn Jones was top scorer with 36 goals, followed by Kenzie Foat with 24.

The team, which includes several under-12s, has gone from strength to strength over the years, with several players being part of the original group that started as under-7s, as well as coaches Chris Lyons and Michael Wynn Jones.

Manager Ian Braybrook commented: “Considering this is a village team, the boys play really attractive football of a high standard. We are lucky to have two very good coaches and a well behaved group of supportive parents.

“We plan to continue in the same vein next year but will lose three players. Rafael Ruiz and Joe Dickinson are going to concentrate on rugby, and Jonasz Gadomski has brought himself to the attention of Nottingham Forest Academy and is very likely to continue playing at the highest level.”

The squad capped their season last Thursday by playing Lincoln City’s Academy under-12 side whom they beat 2-1. Joseph Whaley and Henry Wickes put the team ahead in the first half and the boys held on despite frantic Lincoln attacks, and a saved penalty, throughout the second half.

Head coach Chris Lyons said: “Obviously, the Lincoln team were very skilful and passed the ball really well around the pitch, but I was very happy with the way our boys kept their nerve and shape and played with determination and bravery, and not a little skill themselves.”