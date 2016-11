Harrowby United under-15s in their new training tops kindly sponsored by Martin Dixon of M. M. Dixon Groundworks before their 3-1 victory against their fierce rivals and league leaders Gainsborough.

A first half hat trick by man-of-the-match Cox ensured the young Arrows took the points and remain unbeaten in the league.

Players pictured are Green, Okoth, Johnson, Cooper, Down, Angeloni, Rowley, Beeston, Evans, Dilley, Smith, Read, Cox, Hull. Not pictured are Federson, Meffen and Wright.