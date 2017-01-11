YOUTH FOOTBALL: Ropsley Colts set the Standard

Formed in 2012, the Ropsley Colts have been awarded FA Charter Standard status.

The FA Charter Standard programme is a kitemark which recognises and rewards high quality levels of provision in club football. The kitemark is awarded to clubs that are well run, sustainable, which place child protection, quality coaching and safety paramount.

The FA Charter Standard kitemark was launched in 2001 and now has 4,500 clubs, with 460 advanced level Community Clubs. The kitemark is a major focus of The FA’s £200 million FA National Game Strategy and has improved coaching, the number of girls’ football teams and safeguarding children.

Ropsley Colts welcomed both Lincs FA director Reg Jackson and development officer Sophie Bartup to the club on Saturday for the presentation.

Representing the club, Charlotte Reeves said: “Attaining the accreditation has been two years of hard work, so a big thank you to everybody that has helped us reach this point in the club’s development.”

The club now has approaching 100 members, playing under-5 to under-12 football. Training takes place on Saturday mornings at the Ropsley Village Hall playing fields and the club’s teams compete in the award-winning Onyx Teamwear Grantham Youth Football League on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

For further information, contact ropsley.colts@live.com