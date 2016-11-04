YOUTH FOOTBALL: Two-for-joy Barrowby Magpies triumph over Cougars

Newark Junior Under-12 League

Barrowby Magpies 2

Collingham Cougars 0

On a glorious morning at Lowfields, an in-form Magpies side hosted a quality Collingham team, with the home side forced into a defensive reshuffle due to a couple of regular defenders being absent.

Pilkington in only his second match took centre half responsibility and combined with Lockton and Wade.

With the need to preserve their top of the table status, the Magpies adopted a counter attacking formation, maintaining a high back line to support attacks and allow the in-form Temple-Fielder to make best use of his sweeping skills. The first half was very much a midfield battle with Polzin and Owen chasing everything and spoiling attacks.

Collingham were excellent at the back with pacey and determined defending and restricted Barrowby chances, resulting in a half time scoreline of 0-0.

With the second half starting in similar fashion, the Magpies needed to defend several corners with grit and desire.

The first goal would prove to be important and it was a ball from Lockton which fell perfectly into the on-running French. He carried the ball past a defender and slotted home superbly for his 16th of the season. The goal ignited a tight match and both teams thereafter treated spectators to a footballing feast.

As Collingham pushed for an equaliser, a second Barrowby goal on the break always looked likely and it proved to be the case. The ball bounced in the middle of the park and Lockton made a surging run forward, his shot hitting the bar. A panicked Collingham defence cleared the ball straight to Polzin who smashed home from the edge of the box with about 10 minutes to play

Barrowby rode their luck at times but stayed focused and determined to keep a deserved clean sheet with excellent no-nonsense defending.

Mid Lincs Under-14 C League

Woodhall Spa 0

Great Ponton 3

Great Ponton took an early lead as Connor Hodgkinson played the ball through for striker Owen Devine to slot into the back of net.

Ponton refused to ease up on the pressure and some fantastic battling from defenders,Jack Croft and Bobby MacDonald kept the ball out of Ponton’s half. Some solo play from O. Devine saw him take the ball round the Woodhall defence and finally shoot past the keeper to claim his second of the match.

O. Devine’s corner set the goal up for winger Billy Bilton to score unmarked.

The start of the second half saw Woodhall denied a goal with a very late decision of offside by the referee. This seemed to rattle the home side and they started to pile their own pressure on.

A couple of excellent saves from Ponton keeper Harry Wing and some excellent defending with the help of the midfield team helped Ponton keep a clean sheet.

Players of the match were Harry Wing and Connor Hodgkinson

Great Ponton: Wing, Raitt, MacDonald, Tilbury, Croft, Bilton, C. Hodgkinson, J. Devine, O’Brien, O.Devine, K.Hodgkinson, Pires.