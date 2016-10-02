YOUTH FOOTBALL: Victory keeps Bottesford U15 top of the table

Notts Youth League

Under-15

Division Three

Bottesford FC 5

Sandiacre Town 3

Bottesford condemned Sandiacre to their first defeat of the season with a hard fought battling game.

Bottesford were a goal down when Colby Reynolds shot from the edge of the area. But it didn’t take long for Kieran Smith to level for Bottesford with a fine strike himself.

Sandiacre regained the lead through Marcus Verney but just before the break Bottesford were awarded a penalty which Matty Cox buried.

The second half saw Bottesford come out more positive and they went 3-2 up when Lewis Smith scored with a neat finish. Josh Beeston made it 4-2, scoring direct from his corner.

Sandiacre battled hard but couldn’t prevent Bottesford’s fifth goal. Great work from Declan Naylor down the wing saw him squaare the ball for Cox to grab his second goal.

Sandiacre were awarded a penalty which was converted by James Turnbull, but it was Bottesford who took all three points to stay top of the table.

Bottesford: Charlesworth, Murray, Myers, Gregory, Veitch, A. Smith, Beeston, K. Smith, Heafford, Cox, L. Smith, Greet, Naylor, Stokes, Levey.