No game for Nottingham Forest fans this week

Nottingham Forest Supporters Club (Grantham branch):

Forest have no game this week.

Bookings are being taken for away games at Aston Villa on Sunday, September 11, kick-off 1.15pm, Rotherham United on Wednesday, September 14, kick-off 7.45pm, and Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, September 24, kick-off 3pm.

For details contact Bob Taylor on 01476 550242.

