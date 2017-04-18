FOOTBALL: 10-man Harrowby United suffer another painful defeat

United Counties League

Premier Division

Northampton ON Chenecks 5

Harrowby United 0

Harrowby United endured another painful result on a bright but very breezy afternoon at the Old Northamptonians Sports Sround. Late squad withdrawals meant the Arrows fielded only 10 players.

With a player down and the hosts with the wind behind them, the Arrows were under the cosh from the start. Chenecks got numbers forward, looking for an early goal, but Harrowby kept the score level until the 15th minute.

The ball was lost cheaply in midfield and Chenecks crossed into the box, finding Brandon Williams with time and space to knock the ball past a helpless Chris Bennett in the Arrows goal.

The home side’s second goal arrived seven minutes later when a move down the right saw another cross into the Harrowby penalty area pick out an unmarked player. This time the recipient was Luke Tolworthy who calmly slotted past Bennett.

Two minutes later, Harrowby midfielder Matt Clarke lost possession and Chenecks quickly moved the ball forward to Williams who was brought down in the penalty area by makeshift centre back George McCartney.

The resulting spot kick was superbly saved by Bennett, diving to his left to turn the ball around the post. But the corner that followed was cruelly headed home by an unmarked Ben Diamond to put the Northampton side three up.

Harrowby created their first real chance after 33 minutes after a good run down the right flank by Ben Browne. He pulled the ball back to Liam Jaques who was unfortunate to see his low shot well blocked by Chenecks centre back Tom Caton.

Some solid defending by the Arrows, whose heads didn’t drop throughout the game, kept the score at three goals to nil at the break, with Bennett producing another fine save two minutes before the half time whistle.

To their credit, the Arrows looked to get back into the game after the interval and, after 50 minutes, Scott Floyd did well to carry the ball to the edge of the box before trying a shot which drifted just wide.

Harrowby worked hard to keep Chenecks at bay but tired legs saw them concede two goals in the last 10 minutes.

A ball played into the box from the left saw the Harrowby defence appeal for offside but substitute Adam Hancock, who was just played onside by Nick Eatough, controlled the ball and slotted past Bennett for goal number four. A cruel fifth goal was added two minutes from time when another substitute, Elliott Muddiman, got on the end of a good through-ball from midfield and scuffed a shot which somehow found its way through the legs of an unfortunate Bennett and into the net.

Full credit to the 10 men of the Arrows who, to a man, worked tirelessly all afternoon for no reward.

Harrowby United: Bennett, Eatough, Quinn, Currall (c), McCartney, Floyd, Jaques, Clarke, Browne, Matongo.