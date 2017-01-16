FOOTBALL: Ancaster & Caythorpe adapt better to poor playing surface

Arion Grantham & District Sunday League

Division One Cup

Preliminary round

AFC Colsterworth 1

Ancaster & Caythorpe 4

On a very wet and sloppy surface, both teams found the going tough to start off with.

It wasn’t long until Ancaster had a long range free kick which Elliot Jubb crossed in and it somehow found the top corner to put the visitors ahead.

Ancaster could have had a few more goals but couldn’t take their chances early on and AFC Colsterworth went on to equalise.

Ancaster were still looking for that second goal when Rawdon, on the edge of the box, played Tom Stork in to slot it under the Colsterworth keeper to put the visitors back in front just before half time.

Ancaster started the second half as they ended the first, with more chances that were not converted.

They were awarded another free kick, this time on the edge of the box, that Ashley Drake struck. The home keeper saved it but Ancaster captain Adam Rawdon was there to slot in the rebound and make it 3-1.

As Ancaster searched for a fourth when goal, Danny Temperton was duly fouled in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Ashley Drake smashed home the spot kick to seal victory.

Not long before the final whistle, AFC Colsterworth were reduced to 10 men after two yellow cards resulted in a red.

Man of the match was Anthony Hempstead.

Ancaster: Wells, Nichols, Turner, Hempstead, New, Temperton, Jubb, Drake, Baker, Stork, Rawdon (c) Subs; Brookes, Eaton, Howard.