FOOTBALL: Arrows sharpened ahead of FA Cup opener

Harrowby United kick off their new season this weekend when they entertain Grimsby Borough in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round at Dickens Road tomorrow (Saturday).

Manager Russ Cousins will be joined this season by Paul Rawden. Paul has managed at Steps 4, 5 and 6 and at clubs such as Eastwood Town, Dunkirk FC, and Kimberley Miners Welfare, and will bring with him a wealth of experience to the club.

Harrowby will unveil their new look squad, boasting a mixture of local players combined with a host of new faces.

Harrowby have had a busy pre-season with victories over Ruston Sports, Cotgrave Town and Holwell Sports, and draws with Newark Town and Kettering U23, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Dunkirk FC.

The concluded their pre-season programme with a visit to East Midlands Counties Premier Division outfit Holwell Sports and came away with an encouraging, confidence boosting 2-1 victory.

After the disappointment of throwing away a two goal lead the previous game against Newark Town, for a 2-2 draw, Harrowby got in front after Holwell had equalised from the penalty and protected their lead with some fine saves from new goalkeeper Sam Andrew and a well disciplined back four.

Goals from new signings Richemone Sylla and Billy-Jo Parker Lax gave the Arrows the win in an entertaining and competitive friendly.

The league campaign will kick off next weekend when they travel to Burton Park Wanderers, followed by away games at Raunds Town and Oakham United. Their first home league fixture will be on August 26 when they host Olney Town.

This season will also see the formation of a U21 team playing in the Lincolnshire U21 league. Alex Cross and Tom Clayton will manage the team who will play most of their home games on a Wednesday evening.

Kick-off at Dickens Road tomorrow is 3pm.