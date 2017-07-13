FOOTBALL: Bilyk scores in Harrowby United pre-season opener

A new look Harrowby United began their pre-season fixtures when they entertained Dunkirk FC on a warm afternoon at Dickens Road.

The visitors ran out 3-1 winners in a useful workout for both sides.

Stefan Bilyk netted for the Arrows whose squad of 17 players included four from the Grantham College and Harrowby United School of Excellence.

And so there were good early signs for the Arrows who still have new faces to look at, as well as players to return from holiday.

Harrowby United get their season under way on August 5 with a home FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie with Grimsby Borough who will be making their first appearance in the competition.

In the FA Vase, the Arrows have been drawn away at Nottingham side Clifton All Whites on September 23.

Harrowby’s remaining pre-season games are as follows: Saturday, July 15 – Harrowby United v Ruston Sports KO 3pm, Saturday, July 22 – Harrowby United v Kettering Town U21 KO 3pm, Wednesday, Julyy 26 – Harrowby United v Newark Town KO 7.45pm, Tuesday, August 1 – Holwell Sports v Harrowby United KO 7:45pm.