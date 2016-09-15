FOOTBALL: Harrowby United defeat at Nirvana seals miserable week

United Counties League

Premier Division

Leicester Nirvana 3

Harrowby United 0

Harrowby United made the short trip to last season’s runners-up Leicester Nirvana on Tuesday night and were undone by three goals to seal a miserable week for the Arrows.

Harrowby soaked up a lot of early pressure, keeping the home side to long range efforts, their best chance coming in the 10th minute when Marley Hamilton fired wide from 10 yards.

Harrowby replied well when Ryan Parnell’s strong run resulted in a powerful shot from 20 yards narrowly going wide. Towards the end of the half, Harrowby started to create chances. Firstly, Scott Floyd’s header was tipped over the bar from Parnell’s corner, and two minutes later Jack Whyleys header went wide from close range.

With the half drawing to a close, Harrowby were undone when Aaron Harris’s long goal kick was not dealt with, and when the ball fell to James Bessey he made no mistake, firing past Scothern in the Harrowby goal.

Harrowby regrouped in the second half and pressed hard for an equaliser, and as earlier as the fourth minute they created a great chance when Harper’s through-ball found Parnell, but his shot went wide, and two minutes later Parnell’s long range effort went inches over the bar.

Not to be outdone, Nirvana almost extended their lead when Sam Delaney rounded the keeper, but Jaques was on hand to block his effort. Harrowby thought they had got the equaliser on the hour when Parnell’s corner was headed home at the back post by Jack Whyley, but the referee decided that a foul had been committed and disallowed the goal to the dismay of both teams.

On 66 minutes, local player Tom Figura was introduced and almost created the equaliser when he outpaced the defender and delivered a great cross, but Parnell could not connect with his outstretched foot.

With Harrowby pushing hard to find the equaliser, they were caught on the counter attack when Gurdeep Mudhar used his pace and linked up with a neat passing move before slotting home Nirvana’s second of the night.

Harrowby then pushed everything forward but found the home defence in no mood to give anything away, and in time added on the home side got their third when Hamilton scored again on the counter attack.

Harrowby are at home on Saturday when they entertain bottom of the table Cogenhoe United. Kick-off is 3pm.