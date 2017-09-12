FOOTBALL: Harrowby United force a replay tonight in FA Vase qualifier

FA Vase

First Qualifying Round

Clifton All Whites 2

Harrowby United 2

Harrowby United travelled to Nottingham on Saturday to face Clifton All Whites in the FA Vase on a sunny but breezy afternoon, sharing four goals to force a replay back at Dickens Road tonight (Tuesday).

The game got off to a scrappy start, both sides surrendering possession too easily. The home side settled the quickest and put Harrowby on the back foot as they looked to attack down the flanks.

They were rewarded after 19 minutes when Connor Hardy cut in from the left and laid the ball into the path of Phil Massingham. The striker took a touch before firing a right foot shot that took a slight deflection that was enough to take it out of Arrows custodian Sam Andrews’ reach and into the net.

Two minutes later, Massingham again shot from the edge of the box but Andrew got down to save. Just past the half hour mark, Sam Grouse fired a shot goalwards which was well blocked by Grant Walton. The final threat on goal of the half came after 38 eight minutes when Clifton’s Aaron Large hit a shot narrowly wide of the post.

Harrowby started the second half a lot better and were level within a minute. Midfielder Felix Hogg slotted a nice ball through for Grouse to run on to and shoot low past Curtis McDonald in the Clifton goal.

Clifton responded and on 50 minutes Craig Meakin swung over a cross but Massingham, presented with a free header, put the ball over the cross bar.

After 54 minutes, Hogg was denied by McDonald when a free kick into the box fell for Hogg six yards out but his shot was deflected over the bar by the keeper.

After 67 minutes, Richemone Sylla went close for Harrowby when he beat McDonald to a cross into the box, but his effort was intercepted by an alert Tobias Richardson.

Clifton made a triple substitution and within a couple of minutes took the lead. Substitute Jack Reid was fouled some 25 yards out and Corbi Brown fired in a harmless looking shot which somehow squirmed through the hands of Andrew and found the back of the net.

As the game entered the 90th minute, Harrowby were awarded a free kick out on the left. Bruno Holden whipped the ball into the penalty area and Sylla, running across the six yard box, flicked a header into the top left hand corner of the net to force extra time.

Chances were at a premium during the extra half hour although Clifton went close in the 98th minute when a long ball forward was flicked on over Andrew, but hooked off the line by Bilson.

Three minutes from the end, Andrew made the save of the game when he got down low to his left to push away a goalbound shot. Reid picked up the loose ball but shot wide.

The replay will take place tonight (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Currall, Labbate, Bilson, Miles (c), Briers, Hogg, Carta (Peberdy 80), Sylla, Holden, Grouse (Wroughton 84). Sub not used: Parker-Lax.