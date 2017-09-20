FOOTBALL: Harrowby United lose in county cup

Lincs Senior County Cup

Bourne Town 3

Harrowby United 2

Harrowby United visited Abbey Lawns, home of Bourne Town, on a pleasant Tuesday evening for the second time this season and a second cup tie between the two teams.

Having won there in the UCL KO Cup at the end of August, Harrowby knew the Wakes would be looking for revenge in this competition.

The home side were in the ascendancy from the off and were very unfortunate not to go in front in the fifth minute. Progressing through midfield into the penalty area, a massive scramble ensued which saw a couple of shots blocked before Jack Humphries hit the right hand post and the ball was cleared.

A minute later, Humphries combined well with Jordan Avis before shooting just past the post as Bourne dominated the early stages. After 12 minutes, sloppy play in midfield by Harrowby led to possession being conceded and Avis shot just over the bar.

Bourne pushed numbers forward in search of the goal their early dominance deserved but were nearly caught cold as a root one punt forward from Arrows keeper Sam Andrew was flicked on by Bruno Holden, finding Sam Grouse whose low shot was well saved by Alex Brown between the sticks for the Wakes.

With 10 minutes remaining before the break, Harrowby went ahead against the run of play thanks to a fine individual goal from Grouse who, picking the ball up wide on the right, cut inside leaving a trail of defenders behind him before slotting home past a helpless Brown.

With seconds remaining until the half time whistle, Bourne continued to press and were rewarded with an equaliser when they created a shooting opportunity for Goldson-Williams. His first effort was blocked but the rebound rifled home inside Andrew’s right hand post.

The second half continued as the first. Bourne created an early chance for Goldson-Williams who shot just wide from the left edge of the penalty area.

Harrowby went close in the 51st first minute when a fine ball out wide from debutant Glyn Cotton found Grouse who drilled low across the goal, just eluding a stretching Joel Carta. Grouse fired just over the bar after the hour mark as the game became more open with chances at both ends.

With 20 minutes remaining, Bourne took the lead as some awful defending presented them with a chance. With no danger in sight, Labbate passed the ball along the back line but failed to spot substitute Tom Cardell who intercepted and passed inside to a grateful Goldson-Williams who side-footed home from six yards out.

Incredibly, Bourne returned the favour with 10 minutes remaining. A long ball from Hogg was completely misjudged by the home defence, allowing the ball through to Grouse who finished smartly from close range, levelling the score at two apiece.

There was drama to come as the game entered the third minute of stoppage time and looked set for a penalty shootout. Bourne carved out one last opening when the ball was fed out right to Avis who whipped in a teasing cross which was inadvertently headed into his own goal by Miles, giving the home side a winning goal which on reflection they absolutely deserved on the night.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Currall, Labbate (Peberdy 71), Bilson (Whyley 85), Miles (c), Briers (Sylla 71), Cotton, Hogg, Grouse, Holden, Carta.

l Harrowby are in action at home against St Andrews in the FA Vase on Saturday.