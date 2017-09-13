FOOTBALL: Harrowby United march on in FA Vase following emphatic replay victory

FA Vase

First Qualifying Round replay

Harrowy United 4

Clifton All Whites 0

After a hard fought draw a few days earlier, Harrowby welcomed Clifton All Whites to Dickens Road on a wet and windy Tuesday night for a replay in the FA Vase.

An emphatic victory booked a home tie with Leicestershire outfit St Andrews in the next round.

The Arrows were quick off the mark and Felix Hogg fired an early shot just wide of the goal in the first minute to clearly state their intentions. In the sixth minute, a low cross from the right skidded off the wet surface and was fumbled by Clifton keeper Curtis McDonald who recovered to prevent an early lead for the home side.

Clifton had a chance in the 19th minute after a foul by Joel Carta presented them with a chance to put the ball into the box, but a free header at the back post was saved by Sam Andrew in the Harrowby goal. A minute later, a move down the left saw a chance created for Arrows’ Sam Grouse whose rasping shot hit the woodwork before bouncing to safety.

Harrowby broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Grouse chased a ball out on the left and delivered an inch-perfect cross for Bruno Holden to head past a helpless McDonald.

In the time before the interval, Harrowby should have increased their advantage when firstly Holden was played through only to hurry his shot, enabling McDonald to stretch out a hand and block the attempt. Richemone Sylla then broke through the Clifton backline only to shoot straight at McDonald.

Harrowby took advantage of a little good fortune just before the hour mark when a long, hopeful ball forward was misjudged by Clifton defender Tobias Richardson, allowing Holden to get in behind the visitors’ back line, hold off his marker and confidently slot home.

Just past the hour, Courtney Hastings went close for Clifton when a good move down the right presented him with a shooting chance that he dragged wide.

Harrowby’s third goal arrived by way of a penalty kick in the 74th minute when Richardson upended Grouse in the area and Holden coolly slotted the spot kick past his nemesis McDonald who, having been dishing out the verbals towards the Arrows frontman in both games, became suddenly quiet as the Arrows striker claimed his hat trick.

The game was put beyond all doubt in the 84th minute when good build-up play from Harrowby created a shooting chance for substitute Joe Wroughton whose effort was turned behind for a corner by McDonald. The resulting ball into the box created havoc in the penalty area, eventually falling nicely for Wroughton who applied a nice low shot into the net for the youngster’s debut goal for the club.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Currall (Havron 88), Labbate, Bilson, Miles (c), Sylla (Wroughton 70), Briers, Carta, Hogg, Grouse, Holden. Subs not used: Whyley, Bolland, Peberdy.

Harrowby’s next game is on Saturday, away at Rushden and Higham.