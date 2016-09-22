FOOTBALL: Harrowby United return to winning ways

United Counties League

Premier Division

Harrowby United 2

Cogenhoe United 0

Harrowby returned back to winning ways with a confident performance in an evenly matched affair.

A first half volley from Shaun Woolley gave the Harrowby the lead at the interval and a second half strike from Liam Harper gave The Arrows maximum points.

Harrowby started the strongest and were unlucky in the third minute when Scott Floyd’s cross was met by Harper at the back post, but his header was easily gathered by Ansell in the visitors’ goal.

Cogenhoe replied and Sam Scothern in the Harrowby goal saved well with his feet from a close range effort from Daniel Smith.

On 10 minutes, the deadlock was broken when a Floyd cross was headed cleared but Woolley gave the keeper no chance with his powerful volley.

The next 15 minutes were evenly matched with both teams going close. Cogenhoe’s best chance came on the half hour when Harry Osbourne’s shot hit the outside of the post.

In the dying minutes of the half, Harrowby almost doubled their lead when, again, Woolley’s powerful volley looked goalbound but unfortunately it hit his own player on the line and deflected to safety.

Harrowby applied the early pressure in the second half. First, Wilkinson went close and then Harper had a shot blocked.

The lead was extended on 55 minutes after Wilkinson’s pinpoint pass found Harper in space who in turn confidently slotted past the keeper.

Harrowby seemed then to settle for the points, and for all Cogenhoe’s possession they could not break down the Arrows defence.

In the final minutes, Harrowby should have made it three when Joe Elliott fired over the bar from closed range with only the keeper to beat.