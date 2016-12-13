FOOTBALL: Harrowby United suffer worst defeat of the season

United Counties League

Premier Division

Yaxley FC 10

Harrowby United 0

On their travels yet again with a seventh consecutive away game, Harrowby United visited Yaxley and endured a miserable result on a miserable afternoon.

The rain was as relentless as the Cuckoos’ strike force as the Arrows slumped to an embarrassing double figure defeat. It was far from plastic fantastic on Yaxley’s artificial pitch for Harrowby, as goals at regular intervals condemned them to their heaviest defeat of the season.

Phil Stebbing opened the scoring after seven minutes, and Matt Sparrow added a second on the quarter of an hour mark with a cool finish as the Arrows failed to close down, allowing the wide man far too much time and space.

Harrowby’s best chance chance to get back into the game was after 24 minutes when a good through-ball from Simon Bolland set Luke Peberdy through on goal, but his lob over advancing keeper Olly Sutton bounced just wide of the goal.

Yaxley went straight up the other end from the goal kick and added their third as a cross from the left was smashed home by top scorer Dan Cotton.

Harrowby’s Tom Parker had a shot defected behind for a corner after 33 minutes before two goals just before half time effectively ended the game as a contest. On 42 minutes, a Harrowby corner was cleared and a quick break ended with Stebbing netting his second of the afternoon. On the stroke of half time, Cotton made the most of a static Harrowby defence, calmly slotting home past a helpless Joe Christopher between the sticks.

Harrowby were forced into a double half time substitution, losing Bolland and Liam Jaques to injury, replaced by Marco Carluchi and young debutant Reece Malley.

The second period was pretty much one-way traffic, Yaxley adding a sixth though a John Currall own goal after 55 minutes, the Arrows skipper inadvertently steering a cross from Stebbing into his own net.

A seventh goal arrived two minutes later when Stebbing claimed his hat trick with a close range finish.

Harrowby custodian Christopher, despite the score, equipped himself well and indeed produced a string of saves to keep the scoreline from being even more embarrassing.

An eighth goal came on 71 minutes, again Stebbing the scorer, picking up a ball over the top and coolly slotting past Christopher. The Yaxley striker then capped a memorable afternoon with his fifth goal with 12 minutes remaining, before Cotton made it double figures with a penalty two minutes from time when the over-worked Arrows keeper brought down Stebbing.

An afternoon to forget for a woefully under par Harrowby who will have an immediate chance to put things right as the next game up is the return fixture against the Cuckoos at Dickens Road.

Harrowby United: Christopher, Eatough, Sharpe, Currall (c), Stafford, Clarke, Jaques (Malley 45), Bolland (Carluchi 45), Parker, Peberdy, Brettoner (Callow 67). Sub not used: Heppleston.