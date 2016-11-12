Harrowby United announce appointment of new management duo

Harrowby United officially announced the appointment of a new co-management team in the shape of Russ Cousins and Sam Ralph this week.

Bingham-based Cousins started his playing career at Clifton All Whites before progressing to Lincoln City and Mansfield Town Academy. He then had a spell playing for Eastwood Town Reserves before moving on to Grantham Town.

Injuries curtailed his playing career and, after a short spell out of the game, he gained his coaching badges and returned to Grantham Town as a youth coach. He progressed to head youth coach at the Gingerbreads, covering age groups from five to 16-year-olds.

Proir to his appointment at Harrowby, Cousins was part of the management team at Radford Olympic.

Nottingham-based Ralph’s playing credentials were as a youth team player at Nottingham Forest, although he also turned to coaching after being hampered by injury.

He enjoyed a very successful five-year period on the coaching staff at Eastwood Town, as the club progressed from the Evostik League to a third place finish in the then Conference North Division. Eastwood were denied a chance to gain full Conference status, however, due to ground improvement criteria not having been achieved.

Ralph then had a spell as assistant manager at Shepshed Dynamo before moving to the manager’s position at Keyworth United. He was involved heavily with the restructuring at Keyworth, seeing them move to the Central Midlands League, improve the ground substantially and develop a solid youth set-up.

Before his move to the Arrows, Ralph partnered Cousins at Radcliffe Olympic.

Both managers are looking to progress Harrowby United as a club, both on and off the pitch, and come with a wealth of experience in all aspects of a community club that should prove valuable in the future.