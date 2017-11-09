Harrowby United bosses win monthly award

Harrowby United management duo Russ Cousins and Paul Rawden were awarded the Chromasport United Counties League Division One Manager of the Month award for October 2017.

The Arrows recorded five victories and a narrow extra time defeat against higher league opposition Rugby Town during the month.

They notched three league wins and also two league cup victories on the road that have set up a home quarter-final tie against high flying Premier Division Lincolnshire neighbours Holbeach United.

Russ (left) and Paul are pictured earlier this season with young midfielder Joel Carta who the club wish well and hope to see back in an Arrows shirt soon, as he awaits a knee operation.