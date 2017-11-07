Harrowby United complete hat trick of wins

United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United completed a hat trick of wins against Irchester United as they travelled to Northamptonshire on a chilly autumnal afternoon.

Having won there by the odd goal in five in the League knockout cup, the Arrows enjoyed a more comfortable victory with a goal in each half.

Harrowby started well and in the seventh minute good work down the right between Jorrin John and Sam Grouse ended with the latter firing a low shot across Romans keeper Sam Foulsler, who got down well to turn the ball around his right hand post.

The opening goal arrived four minutes later when Tawanda Bilson set John away down the right flank, the Harrowby man taking the ball forward before sliding an inch-perfect square ball for Grouse slot home from inside the six yard box.

Foulsler again came to his side’s rescue midway through the half when a driving run from Arrows debutant Jack Gurney ended with a well-struck shot that was pushed behind for a corner by the keeper, diving to his left.

Irchester carved out a chance of their own when Harrowby’s back line backed off the centre back, James Dixon, who carried the ball forward before firing a right foot shot that flew just over the crossbar.

The second half began as a very even affair, both teams cancelling each other out in midfield. However, Harrowby forced a corner just before the hour mark and a fine whipped in delivery from Gurney was met by the head of Jack Havron who steered the ball past Foulsler and into the net.

The home side’s best opportunity of the second half came after 67 minutes when Arrows custodian Sam Andrew had to get down smartly to parry away a powerful low drive from Josh Burge.

The game petered out with no more real goal scoring chances as the Arrows returned home with a deserved three points.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Currall, Havron, Hogg, Bilson, Phillip, Gurney, Briers, John, Grouse (Smith 87), Sylla (Simmonds 73). Sub not used: Peberdy.

+ This Saturday, Harrowby United host Thrapston Town at Dickens Road, kick-off 3pm, whilst Bourne Town are their visitors on Tuesday night, kick-off 7.45pm.