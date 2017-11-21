Harrowby United endure miserable afternoon

United Counties League

Division One

Buckingham Town 4

Harrowby United 0

Harrowby United endured a miserable afternoon at The Irish Centre, Bletchley, the current home of high flying Buckingham Town.

The scoreline flattered the hosts whose clinical finishing was the big difference on the day.

The home side started well, forcing an early save from Arrows custodian Sam Andrew who got down to smoother a low shot from Dan Silver. Harrowby created their first chance after seven minutes when a free kick was half cleared as far as Chris Spencer whose shot from just outside the box was charged down.

The Arrows should have taken the lead after 21 minutes when a good ball out left found Sam Grouse who beat his marker before delivering an inch perfect cross towards Joe Briers on the edge of the six yard box. The Harrowby midfielder made good contact with the ball but managed to knock it wide of the far post with the goal at his mercy.

Ten minutes later, Buckingham keeper Ryan Thrussell kept his side on level terms with an excellent save from a Jack Whyley header which he parried upwards, the ball then dropping on to the top of the cross bar and going behind. From the resulting corner, the ball fell to Jorrin John at the far post who shot just wide.

Five minutes before the break, Spencer played a through-ball for Grouse whose low shot was saved by Thrussell as Harrowby enjoyed a good spell.

It all went wrong for the Arrows as the first half entered stoppage time. Buckingham keeper Thrussell punted a long ball forward down the right which was collected by Silver who, having caught Harrowby napping, cut in and slotted an assured finish past Andrew, low into the far corner of the net.

The third minute of time added on by referee Mr Lewis saw a carbon copy of the opening goal, although this time the long punt was down the left flank and Jelani Blair was the Buckingham player to cut inside and fire past Andrew.

Obviously still shell shocked, the Arrows switched off early in the second half and a move down the left saw the ball played up to Robins striker Chris Wreh who rolled his marker, John Currall, and curled a sweet right foot shot into the bottom corner, giving Andrew no chance.

Just past the hour mark, the game was put beyond all doubt when a ball was played up to the feet of Wreh on the edge of the box. The big man had time to turn, cut inside and despatch another right foot finish into the net past the stranded Andrew.

To Harrowby’s credit they did not roll over and continued to search for a goal. Three substitutions saw the fresh legs help on a difficult, heavy surface, and Jack Havron headed just over after 68 minutes.

Jurelle Phillip then saw his free kick whistle inches over the bar before a late flurry of chances resulted in opportunities for John, Jack Gurney and Phillip as Buckingham defended deep in their own half.

It proved to be a fruitless afternoon for the Arrows, however, as the home side held firm and the curse of the manager-of-the-month continue to haunt Harrowby.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Bilson, Phillip, Currall (Havron 64), Whyley, Hogg, Briers (Sylla 74), Spencer, John, Gurney, Grouse (Smith 69).