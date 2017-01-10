Harrowby United leak nine goals at in-form Rangers

United Counties League

Premier Division

Northampton Sileby Rangers 9

Harrowby United 0

The Arrows travelled to Fernie Fields, home of Northampton Sileby Rangers to face an in-form side whose six league wins during December had earned their manager, Lee Duffy, the manager of the month award.

Rangers oozed confidence and a goal blitz early and late in the game saw them run out comfortable winners, although nine was a little flattering as for the middle hour of the game Harrowby competed well.

The game’s first chance was carved out by Harrowby after two minutes when a Matt Clarke ball was met by a Scott Floyd header which was deflected inches over the cross bar.

The chance spurred the home side into life and over the next 20 minutes they produced a four-goal salvo which effectively secured the points.

The opening goal came from the penalty spot after seven minutes when Arrows right back Luke Farmer got the wrong side of his man and clipped wide man Brian Farrall’s heels as he prepared to shoot. Andy Hall calmly slotted the spot kick past Joe Christopher in the Harrowby goal.

The lead was doubled after 10 minutes when a move down the Rangers right culminated with Luke Fairlamb cutting inside and firing a fine shot past a helpless Christopher.

Two became three after 19 minutes when another foray down the right produced another shooting opportunity for Fairlamb. This time his effort rattled the bar, bouncing back to predator Michael Byrne who was on hand to knock home the rebound.

The fourth arrived just after the 20 minute mark when Rangers worked a short corner from the right. The ball was laid into the path of midfielder Troy Johnson who rifled an unstoppable shot into the top left hand corner of the net from 25 yards out.

Harrowby tried to get themselves back into the game and, having stemmed the goal flow, looked to create chances of their own. As the interval approached, a good run from Floyd ended with a fine ball slotted through for Luke Peberdy to run on to. As Sileby keeper James Goff advanced from his goal, the Arrows forward attempted a lob which drifted wide of the goal.

The second half saw Harrowby again create an early opening, this time for Floyd. His shot at goal was well blocked at the expense of a corner.

Harrowby switched off in the 56th minute, allowing a quickly taken throw down the left to let in Hall for his second of the afternoon. He made the most of time and space in the Arrows box to fire a low left foot shot past Christopher to add a fifth goal for his side.

Ten minutes later, Harrowby thought they had pulled a goal back when another excellent run from Floyd saw him cut inside his marker, getting to the byline before slipping the ball across the six yard box to Liam Jaques whose goalbound shot was deflected up and on to the cross bar by a superb sliding block from Rangers substitute Luke Stevens.

After 71 minutes, fine interplay between Hall and Byrne inside the penalty area resulted in the latter’s shot being deflected behind for a corner by a stretching Jack Stafford.

Christopher made the save of the game after 74 minutes when he dived high to his left to palm away a well struck free kick from Hall. Four minutes later, a cross into the Harrowby penalty area was headed away by Jack Whyley before being picked up a good 30 odd yards out by Stevens who unleashed a rocket of a shot which bounced away off Christopher’s left hand upright.

With six minutes remaining, Rangers substitute Nathaniel Ansu made quite an impact with a six minute hat trick to completely knock the stuffing out of a tiring Harrowby side.

His first came in the 84th minute as he stabbed home a cross from the left. A minute later, he again found himself on the end of a cross from the left to divert the ball past Christopher.

He completed the hat trick in the 90th minute as his pace got him on the end of a hopeful ball pumped forward. He beat the Harrowby keeper to the ball, tapping it past him, before striking it into the roof of the empty net for his side’s eighth of the day.

To rub salt into an already raw wound, in the third minute of stoppage time, Fairlamb poked home a loose ball in the box with what was the very last kick of the game.

Harrowby United: Christopher, Farmer (Chavundura 45), Johnson, Currall (c), Whyley, Floyd, Eatough (Callow 71), Stafford, Jaques, Clarke, Peberdy.